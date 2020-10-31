Covington, GA Carlynn Ruth Wilson of Covington, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at two months old surrounded by her family. Known as little miss perfect to her family and friends, Carlynn touched the lives of many in such a short time and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Carlynn was preceded in death by her sibling, Baby Wilson; great-grandparents, Joseph Bryant and Naomi Miner, James King and Ella Maude Puckett, James Harvey and Geraldine Wilson, William Edgar and Gladys Lillie Mae Sawyer.

Those left to love and cherish her memory are her parents, Troy and Jennifer Wilson; sister, Callie Wilson; brother, Cohen Wilson; maternal grandparents, Tracy and Wendy Puckett; paternal grandparents, John and Sandra Wilson; great-grandparents, Derryl and Gurtha Miner; aunts and uncles, Katie and Chase Childers, Grace and Chris Holloway, Rachel Puckett, Sara Wilson, Dale and Toscha Wilson, Adam Qualls, John Wilson, Jr.; as well as several cousins.

A Funeral Service for Carlynn was held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at Calvary Baptist Church, 315 Oglesby Bridge Road, in Conyers, with Pastor Tracy Puckett, Troy Wilson, Keven Miner, and Chase Childers officiating and interment followed in Eastview Cemetery, 1127 Eastview Road, in Conyers.

