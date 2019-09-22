Carol Brown
There's a face that is haunting as ever There's a voice that we're longing to hear. There's a smile we'll remember forever, Though we try to forget every fear. There's a sad but sweet remembrance, There's a memory fond and true, There's a token of affection dear And a heartache still for you.
"Memorial Verses." Times Colonist
We love you Carol,
The Brown Family
