Conyers, GA Mrs. Carol K. Mullins of Conyers, GA passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the age of 60. Mrs. Mullins is survived by her husband of 35 years Wayne Mullins and their loving blended family including her son, Shane Quiett of Hiawassee, her daughter Jennifer Sorrells & their son Robert Mullins both of Covington, as well as his five children from Conyers, Gainesville & Lawrenceville. Carol was a proud & much loved Memaw to 29 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Phil Kemp of Augusta & Hal Kemp (wife Sherry) of Waco. A private graveside service was held on July 16th at Penfield Cemetery in Penfield, GA. The family has kindly requested in lieu of flowers, cards etc that donations be made in Carol's name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via her memorial gift fund; http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Carol_Mullins

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos