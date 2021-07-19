Conyers, GA Mrs. Carol K. Mullins of Conyers, GA passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the age of 60. Mrs. Mullins is survived by her husband of 35 years Wayne Mullins and their loving blended family including her son, Shane Quiett of Hiawassee, her daughter Jennifer Sorrells & their son Robert Mullins both of Covington, as well as his five children from Conyers, Gainesville & Lawrenceville. Carol was a proud & much loved Memaw to 29 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Phil Kemp of Augusta & Hal Kemp (wife Sherry) of Waco. A private graveside service was held on July 16th at Penfield Cemetery in Penfield, GA. The family has kindly requested in lieu of flowers, cards etc that donations be made in Carol's name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via her memorial gift fund; http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Carol_Mullins
