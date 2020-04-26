Carol Norman
Stockbridge, GA
Carol Ann Norman
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carol Ann Norman, 75, of Conyers Georgia. Carol passed away on April 20, 2020 at Atlanta Medical Center with her family by her side. Carol was born on January 27, 1945 to James and Mary Boling in Atlanta Georgia. After graduating from Russell High School, in East Point, she went on to work for Kennesaw Life Insurance Company. In 1965, she met the love of her life, Tony Norman and they wed in 1967, going on to have 2 children, Cindy and Randy. Carol lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Carol treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana, she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Carol was predeceased in death by her parents, James and Mary Boling. She is survived by her loving husband, Tony Norman; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tony Wright; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Katie Norman; grandchildren, Toni Lowe, Reese Lowe, Harper Norman, Jack Norman; brothers, Joe Boling, Jack Boling, Kenny Boling. The family will celebrate her life with a service at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
