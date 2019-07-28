Carol Hayes Townley of Loganville passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at 75 years of age. Carol was proud of her Cherokee Indian and Irish heritage. She was born to the late James and Shirley Maxwell Hayes, who have preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her siblings, Geraldine Hayes, James Monroe Hayes, Shirley Ruth Hayes White, Viola Hayes Humble.
Survivors include her devoted husband of almost 59 years, Major (Retired) Hubert L. Townley, Sr.; children, Lamar Townley, Jr., Geraldine Smith, Gloria Malcom; Mary Faith Townley; one granddaughter, five grandsons; brother, Bobby Malcom Hayes; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Carol was held Friday, July 26, 2019, 2:00 PM, in the chapel at Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Rando Acres and Pastor Greg Butler officiating. Interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park.
