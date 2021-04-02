Covington, GA Carol Whitmire, of Covington, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at the age of 88. Ms. Whitmire was very active in church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Selfless with a huge heart, she loved helping the less fortunate and volunteering with various Christian Ministries. When she was not helping others, she enjoyed spending time in her garden. Ms. Whitmire loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her son, Tracy Ray Allen; parents, Carl S. Miller and Gladys Fay Miller; sister, Shirley Brami; brother, Carl S. Miller, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amy Allen Shealy; son and daughter-in-law, Miller and Connie Allen; grandchildren and their spouses, Mitchell Allen, Marshal Allen, Christa and Danny Joiner, Stephen and Sara Shealy, David and Sami Shealy, Michelle Shealy, Michael and Lauren Shealy, Joe Shealy; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service for Ms. Whitmire was held Monday, April 5, 2021, 10:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Steve Sebers officiating.
