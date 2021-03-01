Conyers, GA Carolyn Mable Jacobs, age 85 of Conyers, died Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bassett; mother, Mable Greene; husband, James Edward Jacobs, Sr.; son, Robert Lemuel Jacobs. She is survived by her son, James Edward Jacobs, Jr.; grandsons, Cody Jacobs, Daniel Jacobs; great-grandson, Owen Jacobs; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Ed Hollings; sisters, Gail Bass, Susan Haney. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

