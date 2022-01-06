Monroe, GA Mrs. Carolyn Joyce (Adair) Kitchens, age 89, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born in Dallas, Georgia on Thursday, December 15, 1932. Mrs. Kitchens was the daughter of the late, Verlie Carl Adair and the late, Beatrice (McGarity) Adair.
Mrs. Kitchens made her career serving 31 years for the City of Atlanta. She was also a dedicated and lifelong member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Herb Kitchens of Monroe; her son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Angie Kitchens of Monticello; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Chris Humphries of Conyers and Lisa and Jeff Lacy of Conyers; her sister, Linda Latham of Fort Worth, Texas; her brother and sister-in-law, David and Debbie Adair of Dallas; three grandchildren, Kevin Kitchens of Athens, Clint Kitchens of Athens and Josh Disharoon of Carrollton. Mrs. Kitchens is also survived by numerous nephews and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2P.M. from Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Herb Butler officiating.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Kevin Kitchens, Clint Kitchens, Josh Disharoon, Chris Humphries, Jeff Lacy and Doug Rogers serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive guests at the Church, prior to the service, on Saturday, January 8, 2021 from 1P.M. until the funeral hour.
Floral arrangements can be delivered to the funeral home by Friday, January 7, 2022 by 5P.M. After that time, please have the flowers delivered to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church (3691 Coppermine Rd Temple, GA 30179) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 after 11A.M.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Kitchens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Better Mortgage, an online lender and homeownership platform with a free mortgage calculator, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to determine how homeownership rates have changed over the past 25 years. Click for more.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.