Carolyn Marshall Cox

Conyers, GA Carolyn Marshall Cox, 91 of Covington, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Piedmont Newton Hospital. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Thomas Norris and Lucille (Lister) Marshall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Paul R Cox Jr., her brothers Tom and Sam Marshall. Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter and son-in-law Paula and Gary Leon, sister Bess Sisk, her niece, Jennifer Dodd, nephews Tommy Marshall, Mark, Phil, and David Sisk, her best-friends Pattie and Ron Molnar. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and a good friend to so many. She was a college graduate of Auburn University with a double B.A. major in clothing and textiles and business. She was an avid reader, she loved to sew, and she could make some of the most beautiful dresses you have ever seen. Carolyn was a realtor for over 60 years, she reached the Million Dollar Club for 7 of those years. She was a lady with a great sense of humor, who loved to laugh and make others laugh. Carolyn loved life and never gave up. She is most certainly one that was admired by many and loved challenges. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.stjude.org/donate. Online condolences can be made at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. A Private of Celebration of Life will be held June 26, 2022 at 2 pm at 2805 Orchard Rd, Conyers, GA 30094.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos