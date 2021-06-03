Covington, GA Catherine Gaddis Griffin, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the age of 78. Mrs. Griffin received her bachelor's degree in RN from Dekalb College and then began her career with Dekalb Medical on the surgical floor. She later retired from the state of Georgia after 25 years. Mrs. Griffin loved shopping, giving gifts, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as the matriarch of the family who was selfless and kind and loved by her family and friends. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband, Michael D. Griffin, Sr.; parents, Conrad and Flora (Kowaleski) Gaddis; sister, Glynnis Hudson; brothers, Conrad Gaddis, Jr., David Gaddis, Michael Gaddis.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by her children, Mike Griffin, Jr. (Heather) of Monroe, Connie Roberts (Michael) of Milledgeville, Melanie Gates (Brian) of Monroe; grandchildren, Krystal, Tony, Maggie, Cameron, Courtney, Jessica, Jordan; great-grandchildren, Addison, Luna, Tony, Jr., Leia, Sophia, Emelia; sisters, Judy Pate (Marvin) of Columbus, Lorraine Kirkland (Ronnie) of Decatur; brother, Gaston Gaddis of Orlando, FL, sisters-in-law, Carol McNeil of Columbus, Glenda Holley (Jerry) of Columbus; brother-in-law, Byron Griffin of Columbus; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Griffin was held Sunday, June 6, 2021, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Mr. Greg McNeil officiating and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park.
