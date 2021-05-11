Conyers, GA Charles Autry Kennedy, age 93 of Conyers, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Vera Kennedy. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Christine Kennedy; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Russell Swindle; grandchildren, Alan, Andrew and Abby Swindle; brother, Ben Kennedy; sister, Wilma Barton as well a niece, nephews and cousins. Charles was a member of First Baptist Conyers where he served as a Deacon and on various committees. Charles proudly served our nation in the United States Navy during WWII and in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling, but what he enjoyed most of all was spending time with family and friends. He worked for what seemed most of his life, starting with delivering ice from the ice truck. Charles held various titles such as a Coach, where he led the 1960 Basketball team to win the state championship, as well as a Teacher and Principal at Osborne High School in Cobb County. He was the Superintendent for Rockdale County where he retired from the Board of Education. He finished his career with the Georgia Department of Education as a Facility Consultant. He will be forever remembered by those who knew him. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Jimmy Elder and Chaplain Adrien Neely officiating; interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Florala, Alabama on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, May 14, 2021 from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Brightmoor Hospice and The Oaks at Ashton Hills for their selfless team work in tending to the care of our loved one. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
