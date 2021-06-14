Covington, GA Charles "Charlie" Kelly, 65, of Covington, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Kelly, children Chris (Rhonda) Jordan, Marty (Sheila) Jordan, and Rodney (Christy) Jordan, grandchildren Brittney Jordan, Kyle Jordan, Mark Jordon, Kyle Nunley, Britney Viores, Ryan Harbin, Corey Harbin, Kelly Pound, and Ashley Huddleson, 13 great-grandchildren, brothers Emmitt Kelly Jr., Gary (Sheri) Kelly, David (Lisa) Kelly, and Michael (Joanne) Kelly, and sisters Evelyn Kelly Norman, Sher Kelly Ellis, and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service 2 PM June 26, 2021 at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home 1215 Access Rd. Covington, GA.

The family will receive friends 1-2 PM June 26th at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home.

