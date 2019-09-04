Charles Cross

Oxford
Charles Edward Cross
Charles Edward Cross, age 72, of Oxford, died Friday, August 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hi Roc Baptist Church located at 2315 Hi Roc Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012. Born on November 10, 1946, in Millen, Georgia, he was the son of the late Charlie and Margie Lee Cross. He was an employee of Hill Phoenix, Inc. for 20 years prior to retirement and was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his wife, Iris Shannon Cross of Oxford; brother, Henry Bearden and wife Brenda of Tifton; daughters, India Cross of Irwinville and Ashley Bailey of Leesburg; stepson, John Gardner and wife Keri of Monroe; and 5 grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.