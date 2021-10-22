Covington, GA Charles David Lanier, age 80, of Covington, Georgia, passed away on October 16, 2021 surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, "Kay" Claudia Katherine Durley Lanier, his brother, Robert Lanier (Deena), his daughter, Linda Hadaway, his son and daughter-in-law, David Lanier and Sherra Lanier, his six granddaughters, Leigha McCord (Mitch), Rebecca Tibbs (Chris), Roxanne Kerry (John), Katherine Escobar (Carlos), Jessica Ivey (Steve) and Leanne Prybylski (Kevin), and his eight great grandchildren, Matthew, William, Miguel, Camila, Emily, Ashlyn, Eric, Christopher, his three brothers-in-law, Joe Durley (Sue), Jimmy Durley (Cathy), David Durley (Rita) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lottie Lanier, and his son-in-law, Jesse Hadaway.
Charles was born on December 22, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia to his parents Ed and Lottie Lanier. He graduated from Murphy High School in 1958. He served in the US Navy, married his childhood sweetheart and true love, Kay, in 1959, and went on to start his career in commercial painting with Goodman Decorating. He also worked with his brother, Robert, building residential homes. Charles started his own business in the mid 70's, Lanier Painting and Wallcovering. His son David later joined him as his business partner.
Charles and Kay retired in 2006 with dreams of traveling and fishing. Charles' loved ones and friends will remember him for his love of God, family, friends, hunting, and fishing. Charles never said no to anyone who needed help.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084. Visitation is scheduled on Saturday, October 30 from 10:00 - 11:00 am; the funeral is scheduled at 11:00 am, immediately following visitation. The graveside service will be at 3:00 pm at Centennial Christian Church, 4828 Centennial Road, White Plains, GA 30678. Should friends desire, contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation will be appreciated.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Lanier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.