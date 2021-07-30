...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH FULTON...ROCKDALE...
NORTHEASTERN CLAYTON...SOUTHERN DEKALB AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY
COUNTIES UNTIL 415 AM EDT...
At 323 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Conley, or 8 miles
north of Jonesboro...moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to
ground lightning.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light...unsecured objects.
Some locations in the path of this storm include
Atlanta, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Stockbridge, Forest Park,
Morrow, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Lithonia, Belvedere Park,
Candler-Mcafee, Lakeview Estates, Druid Hills, Blacksville, Rex,
Belmont, Arabia Mountain, Hidden Valley Park and Flippen.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
HAIL...0.25IN
WIND...40MPH
Covington, GA Charles Edward Galloway, Sr., of Covington, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the age of 90. Mr. Galloway was a proud patriot, serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed being out in his garden tending to it. Mr. Galloway loved his birds, Ollie and Molly, and his 3 cats. He had a big heart for his family, and loved talking to his sister, Christine. Mr. Galloway adored his wife. He enjoyed spending quality time with her and his five children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Orell Galloway, Sr.; and brother, Orell "Buddy" Gallloway, Jr.
Mr. Galloway is survived by his wife of 34 years, Bessie Kate Galloway; daughter, Marsha Malench (Tom); sons, Charles Galloway, Jr. (Melinda), Steve Galloway (Rita), Richard Galloway (Diana), Jim Galloway (Valerie); stepchildren, William Cleveland Walls (Nancy), Sherrie W. Ingram; grandchildren, Jason Galloway (Courtney), Tonya Reeves (Jeremy), Leslie Fowler, Brandon Fowler (Abby), Ken Galloway, Nicole Galloway, Cason Galloway, Carter Galloway; great-grandchildren, Lillie Reeves, Lelan Reeves, Everett Fowler, Aubery Fowler, Emily Claire Fowler; sister, Christine Fincher; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Galloway was held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at Newton Baptist Church, 720 Jack Neely Road, in Covington, Pastor Tony Howeth officiated, and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Newton Baptist Church, 720 Jack Neely Road, Covington, Georgia 30016.
