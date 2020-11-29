Conyers, GA Charles Edward Kempton, Jr., 84, of Conyers, GA passed at home of cancer on November 20, 2020. Born in Dallas, TX Graduated Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland and attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. After Military Service in US Air Force, he settled in Greensboro, N.C. He retired as an executive in the transportation industry. Charlie loved his family and was a devout Catholic as well as a talented artist. He is survived by his wife, Cora D. Kempton, son, Charles E. Kempton, III (Carol), daughter, Kathleen Bost (Joe), two grandsons, Joseph Bost (Katie), and Matt Kempton (Becky), three great grandchildren, Jacob Bost, Carter Kempton, Lily Kempton, and brother, Col Joseph R. Kempton-Retired (Mimi) He was predeceased by his grandson, Stephen Bost. Due to Covid19 a Funeral Mass will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory can be made to St. Piux X Catholic Church in Conyers, GA.
