Conyers, GA Charles Edward Kempton, Jr., 84, of Conyers, GA passed at home of cancer on November 20, 2020. Born in Dallas, TX Graduated Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland and attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. After Military Service in US Air Force, he settled in Greensboro, N.C. He retired as an executive in the transportation industry. Charlie loved his family and was a devout Catholic as well as a talented artist. He is survived by his wife, Cora D. Kempton, son, Charles E. Kempton, III (Carol), daughter, Kathleen Bost (Joe), two grandsons, Joseph Bost (Katie), and Matt Kempton (Becky), three great grandchildren, Jacob Bost, Carter Kempton, Lily Kempton, and brother, Col Joseph R. Kempton-Retired (Mimi) He was predeceased by his grandson, Stephen Bost. Due to Covid19 a Funeral Mass will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory can be made to St. Piux X Catholic Church in Conyers, GA.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.