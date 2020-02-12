Charles Fikes
Conyers
Charles Fikes
Charles Oliver Fikes, age 85 of Conyers, died Monday, February 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Ella Lou Fikes; brother, Joseph Fikes; sisters, Frances Brotbeck, Nell Kellgren, Kay Bambarger. He is survived by his wife, Juanima Fikes; son, Jeff Fikes; daughters and son-in-law, Jeni and Joe Donald, Renee and Joe Mack; grandchildren, Bo Mack and Tanner Mack. Charles was married to the love of his life, Juanima for 65 wonderful years and he was a member of Conyers Church of Christ. Charles proudly served our country in the U.S. Airforce for 22 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1994. While serving our country, he began a career with Eastern Airlines, and retired from there in 1985. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Minister Jeff Johnson officiating; interment will follow at Hillandale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions and donations may made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
