Charles H. McLendon

Conyers, GA Dr. McLendon was born February 1947 in Decatur, Ga. He grew up on a farm outside of Conyers, Ga. Dr. McLendon finished Oxford College and Emory University, with membership in the Chi Phi Fraternity. With limited funding, he worked his way through Emory as a retail clothing salesman, choir director and a singer with the Chastain Park Broadway Musical Theater of Atlanta. After completing Emory, he enrolled in Law school finishing with a Juris Doctor of Law. He served six years in the Army Reserve with the 310th Civil Affairs of Chamblee, Ga, and went on to complete a master of Divinity with specializations in Religious Education and Clinical Psychology. He was ordained to work with the Virginia General Assembly monitoring issues of Church-State Separation and Religious Liberty.

Dr. McLendon continued his ministry by directing choirs and pastoring local churches in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia before becoming licensed as an insurance agent. He then began servicing the National Headquarters of The Presbyterian Church in America. In this capacity, he covered the property and liability needs to the denomination, including their missionaries worldwide. He served them for over 25 years. He also had his own independent agency in Conyers, Ga. For 25 years, he enjoyed serving during the Christmas season as Santa for regional malls in the Southeast, Northeast and as far West as Texas. His last educational endeavor was completion of a joint doctorate: Doctor of Divinity in Crisis Resolution and a PhD., in Spiritual Philosophy. Dr. McLendon's ministry and life is best summarized by saying: He loved people and encouraged their smiles.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles Harry McLendon; mother, Emajo McLendon Lewis; brother, Walter H. McLendon; son, Charles Hamilton McLendon. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gena McLendon; brother, Joe F. McLendon and wife Renee, Boseman, Montana; son and daughter-in-law, Charles McLendon III and Nicole of Cumming, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Lynn Bishop and Cliff of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Wyatt, Grant, Amelie, Felicity as well as many nieces and a nephew. There will be a small family graveside service at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Memorial Gardens in Conyers, Ga. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation but the service will be recorded and a link will be provided at a later date on the Scot Ward Website. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, Ga 30012.

