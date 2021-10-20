Greensboro, GA Charles Lloyd Patrick, age 77 of Greensboro, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Alice Patrick; and sister, Dianne Boze. He is survived by wife, Patrick 'Pat' Diane Patrick; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Ruth Patrick and other loving and caring family members with special appreciation to sister-in-law, Kathy Edwards for her care and support. Charles graduated from Rockdale High School and Georgia State University, receiving his degree in Business Management. He was the assistant manager for MacGregor Golf, which later became Bridgestone Golf. He loved to play golf and was an avid Georgia Tech fan. Graveside Services were held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at East View Cemetery with Rev. David Cox officiating; family received friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

