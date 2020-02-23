ST. AUGUSTINE, FL
Charles Mathews
Charles D. Mathews, 84, passed away on February 8, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Charles was one of 10 children born to Claude and Mary Mathews in St. Louis, MO. He served his country as a Green Beret. Upon returning home he earned a Master's Degree in Spanish and French from Georgia State University in Atlanta. He often said he could now speak four languages, English, Spanish, French and Georgia. He taught History and Spanish in Hampton and Oxford, Georgia and retired after 30 years of service from the Department of Labor in Atlanta.
Charles loved to travel. He biked across Europe several times visiting Cathedrals and Museums. History and Ballroom dancing which he did for 30 years were his passions. He was a talented artist and a true intellectual, surrounded by his books and art until the very end of his life.
He will be deeply missed by the family he leaves behind; daughter, Annese Furis; son in law, James R. Furis; beloved grandsons, Charles Alexander Furis and Zane Richard Furis of St. Augustine, FL; sisters, Juanita Ewing and Mary Newman of St. Louis, MO.
His ashes will be taken to the Isar River in Munich Germany per his request.
