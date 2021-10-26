Conyers, GA Charles William Sorrow, age 90 of Conyers, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Lee Sorrow; parents, John and Hassie Sorrow; brother, Claude Sorrow; sisters, Grace Toney, Montine Hardman, Lois Smallwood, and Johnnie Spray. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie Sorrow, Randy and Vicki Sorrow, Reny and Paige Sorrow, Russell and Linda Sorrow; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and brother, Noble Sorrow. Mr. Sorrow was a truck driver with Mason Dixon for over 35 years and retired from ABF Freight after 10 years of service. He enjoyed his family, watching sports, and sitting on his deck watching God's creation, especially the birds. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Randy Sorrow officiating; interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
$3,200
- Mileage: 165,723
Lawrenceville, 30044 2001 Toyota Echo 2dr. sedan. 165,723…
Use Happy Jack® ItchNoMore® shampoo to stop scratching, t…
-
tomgahunter said:There is no way to make a bigger mess than Sanders and Henderson are making, this will make the connected rich. Hopefully Sanders & Hender…
-
tomgahunter said:
JC just threw away a $250,000+ donation for no good reason, Another example why the county government is in such a mess.
Latest News
- A White hospital executive says he was fired and replaced by two women as part of diversity push. He was just awarded $10 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit
- HEALTH: Osteoarthritis affects cartilage, bone, ligaments and tendons
- Cheap, generic anti-depressant may reduce severe Covid-19 disease, study finds
- Astros bounce back behind Jose Urquidy, level World Series 1-1
- Trae Young pours in 31 as Hawks edge Pelicans
Most Popular
Articles
- HEALTH: Colonoscopy is a valid screening test for 70-year-old
- Hollywood's tragic history of on-set accidents
- Stockbridge man faces 16 counts of animal cruelty
- Oxford man killed in accident on Hwy. 42 in Indian Springs
- Severe storms with tornadoes threaten the central US this weekend
- Man convicted in 2019 murder gets life without parole
- Rockdale County Clerk of Courts offering free Notary Public training Nov. 4
- ‘The Voice’ Season 21: Watch the Final Battle Round Performances (VIDEO)
- Newton man faces numerous charges related to sex offenses against children
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.