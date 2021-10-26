Conyers, GA Charles William Sorrow, age 90 of Conyers, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Lee Sorrow; parents, John and Hassie Sorrow; brother, Claude Sorrow; sisters, Grace Toney, Montine Hardman, Lois Smallwood, and Johnnie Spray. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie Sorrow, Randy and Vicki Sorrow, Reny and Paige Sorrow, Russell and Linda Sorrow; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and brother, Noble Sorrow. Mr. Sorrow was a truck driver with Mason Dixon for over 35 years and retired from ABF Freight after 10 years of service. He enjoyed his family, watching sports, and sitting on his deck watching God's creation, especially the birds. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Randy Sorrow officiating; interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Sorrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos