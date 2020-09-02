Social Circle, GA Charles Wayne Smith, age 72, of Social Circle, Ga., passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with his loving wife by his side at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga. Wayne was born in Conyers to Bueford and Clara Smith on October 17, 1947. Wayne graduated from Rockdale County High School in 1965. Wayne began a career in Plumbing that spanned over 40 years spending a majority of his career with Batchelor and Kimball Mechanical Contractors that started in 1978 and was with BKI until his retirement in 2010. Wayne was also a member of Local Union 72 Plumbers, Pipefitters and HVACR Services Technicians. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Bueford and Clara Smith; sister, Carolyn Elaine 'Mit' Smith. Wayne is survived by his wife, Rita (Watson) Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Chasity Smith, Doug and Sheri Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Wayne Wilson. Wayne also leaves behind 3 grandsons that he loved dearly, Dean, Devin, and Bailey Smith. Memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Social Circle Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends and family Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
