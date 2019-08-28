Covington
Charles Miles Williams, Sr.
Charles Miles Williams, Sr., passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Spalding Regional Hospital at the age of 84. He was born in Baxley, GA to Claude and Jennie Williams, who have both preceded him in death. Charles was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to many. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, farming, and vegetable gardening. He enjoyed his travels, which took him all over the world. As a member of Zion Baptist Church, he was a long time deacon and a member of the Outreacher Sunday School Class. Charles was involved with 2 missions with the Stone Mountain Baptist Association, Disaster Relief and Bold Mission Builders. After he retired the second time, he continued to show up for work. His strong work ethic and caring for others was a big part of who he was. He will be sorely missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Buck Williams and sisters, Velma Shurr, Fannie Anderson, and Jimmi Peacock. He is survived by his wife Bettie Williams of Covington; sons, Chuck Williams and Bob Rose of Covington, Jeff and Kim Williams of Covington; daughters, Pam and Mike Lyles of Jenkinsburg, Connie and Tommy Nowell of Jonesboro; granddaughter, Kristi Williams of Covington; grandson, Jonathan Brennan of Norfolk, VA; several other grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Violet Williams of Baxley, GA. Funeral Services for Mr. Williams will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Lane Collins, Rev. Joel Brown and Rev. Reese Sanders officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons at www.gideons.org/donate. Condolences may be made at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
