Charlie J Jack Bell

Covington, GA Charlie J. Bell, 87, of Covington, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle. He was born and raised in Covington to the late Charlie N. and Jessie Mae (Brown) Bell. "Jack" as he was known by his friends, was a staple in the Covington community. Never without a smile on his face, he never met a stranger and enjoyed helping anyone in need. A devoted family man, he dearly loved family gatherings and family reunions. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and fixing up cars. Jack was a loving husband, father, son, granddaddy, Poppy, brother, and friend to many.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty Sue Bell; daughter, Susan Bell; and sister, Betty Bell Childs. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Karen Bell of Loganville, Chris Bell of Covington; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine McGee of Conyers, Patsy and Robert Middlebrooks of Covington, and Melinda and Lyn Marable of Mansfield.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 am in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with David Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. This service will be livestreamed through the link below. https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1619457295112473
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of the staff and family. Those who are unable to attend we understand and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
