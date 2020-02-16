Charlotte Foster

Greensboro, GA
Mrs. Charlotte Ann Foster (Brown)
Charlotte Ann Brown Foster of Greensboro, Georgia, age 92, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Glen, located at Lake Oconee Village. Charlotte was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 23, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. Brown and Lucile Warren Brown. She graduated from Commercial High School, Atlanta, Ga. in 1945. On September 20, 1946, she married Robert Edward Foster. For twenty-five years she was the librarian for Nancy Guinn Library in Conyers, Ga. After retiring, they made their home in Greene County twenty-six years ago where she was very active in the community. Ann was a faithful member of Fork Chapel United Methodist Church in Greshamville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Foster in May of 2013, and her brother, William Charles Brown on September 1st, 1972. She is survived by two sons, Steve Foster and wife Jackie of Greensboro, Georgia and Ray Foster and wife Deborah of Conyers, Georgia; four grandchildren, Scott and Lance Foster, Angela Whitmire and Lisa White; twelve great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. Her hobbies were reading, fishing, and spending time with all of her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for sewing and quilting with the Meadow Crest Ladies making quilts that would be auctioned at the Greensboro Festivals for the proceeds to be used to help needy families and other charities.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McCommons Chapel, 109 W. Broad Street, Greensboro, GA 30642 with Rev. Tony Gavalas officiating. Interment services will be held, Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Serving as pallbearers are Trent Whitmire, Zach Whitmire, Cameron Baker, Riley Foster, Owen Foster and Lance Foster. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service at McCommons Funeral Home. The family request any memorials be made to Fork Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1670 Reid Duvall Road, Madison, GA., 30650.
McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
To send flowers to the family of Charlotte Foster, please visit Tribute Store.
-
texvanwinkle said:Great to see the Eager Beavers getting their due here. Lots of myths and misconceptions have been passed down over the years, even in recent a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Valdosta State University dean among 14 arrested in child sex sting
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter - Feb. 9, 2020
- Rockdale County shut down computer systems to defend against cyber attack, now working to bring them back online
- Stunning comeback hands Rockdale girls Region 8-AAAAAAA title, first since 1984
- Katrina Young bids farwell to Rockdale Board of Education
- Newton County residents evacuated after Yellow River floods
- Conyers Police officer fires at stolen vehicle after patrol car rammed
- 4Sarah changing lives of women caught up in human trafficking
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Newton High School announces top 10 graduates of Class of 2020
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.