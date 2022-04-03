Greensboro, GA Charlotte Jones, age 59 of Greensboro, GA, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Betty Bradford; aunt, Mary Stultz. She is survived by her husband, Marty Jones; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Linda Bradford, Robert and Allison Bradford; sister, Elizabeth (Sissy) Bradford; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susie and Sam Lamont; Linda and Kurt (Heine) Jones; nephews Dr. Charles Shannon Bradford, Ryan Christopher Bradford, James Bradford, Preston Bradford; and niece Jenna (Nik) Nelson. Charlotte's laugh was infectious and you always knew when she walked into the room. She was an avid Bulldog fan with her husband Marty and a host of great friends. Cha-Cha will be missed terribly by all that knew her and loved her. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Thursday, April 7th from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Morgan County Humane Society in Charlotte's memory. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
