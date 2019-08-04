Covington
Chloe S. Bickford
Chloe S. Bickford, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 86. With sadness in our voices, but joy in our hearts of a life well lived, we said goodbye to our beloved Chloe Bickford - wife, mom, granny, and "local troublemaker". She was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Bickford; son, Larry Bickford; sisters, Jean Flanders, Carolyn Martin, Judy Contardo; and brother, Robert Shelton.
Chloe, "Mean as Ever", will always be known by this catchphrase she would say whenever greeted with, "How are you doing?" - a phrase consistent and never changing, no matter the circumstances; consistent like the "Hug Cards" she handed out to family and strangers alike, which prompted any receiver of a hug card with an invite for a free hug. Simple actions and memories we are holding tight to as an example of the consistent and strong-willed woman Chloe will always be in our hearts. These small things we witnessed over the years are her legacy. She will be remembered by family and friends of what it looks like to be a witness of Jesus' love with action in every step, word, and hug given.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea and Paul Gagne of Covington, Caroline and David Williams of Fayetteville; sons and daughter-in-law, Rick Bickford, Donald and Shelly Bickford, all of Covington; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Shelton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Bickford will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Mrs. Cheryl Lockett and Eric Williams officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Tuesday, August 6, from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M.
