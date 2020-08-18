Covington, GA Christelene Brown Martin, age 94 of Covington, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillian Brown; husband, Raymond Edward Martin. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kay and Gary Jones, Carolyn and Rick Nelson; grandchildren, Kelly Lott, Brent Stephens, John and Adrienne Jones, Kevin and Heather Morris, Justin and Renee Nelson, Chris and Ashley Nelson; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Jenna, Jackson, Logan, Kennedy, Lucas, Madeleine, William, Mary Gray, Luc, Chase, Chloe, Jacob; great-great-granddaughter, Addleigh. Christelene was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. She loved being a seamstress, crocheting, cooking, traveling and dogs. Christelene was often known and referred to as 'Mama Chris'. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Talley Cemetery, 7309 Delina Rd, Petersburg TN., 37144. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

