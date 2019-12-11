Christopher Ballas

Carrollton, GA
Christopher Jerald "Chris" Ballas
Christopher "Chris" Jerald Ballas, age 40, of Carrollton, formerly of Conyers, Georgia, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1979 to Ronald A. Ballas and Janine Ballas. Chris was kind hearted, always willing to lend a helping hand, funny, avid Kentucky basketball fan, loved the Braves. An amazing husband, son, brother and friend to all who knew him.
Chris is survived by his wife, Heather Wilkie Ballas and baby on the way; mother, Janine Ballas; brothers, Mikey Ballas and Shaun Camp; grandparents, Joe and Joyce Bailey; aunts and uncles, Reini Campbell, Suzanne and Bobby Whitfield, Kraig Visona, Maricel Dela Rosa Visona; father and mother in law, Tim and Cindy Wilkie; brother and sister in law, Andy and Jenny Wilkie; nieces, Mary Beth, Maggie and Mia Wilkie; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald A. Ballas.
He will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at: Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 646 Sigman Road, Conyers, Georgia 30012, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 14th , 2019 with the Reverend Billy Coleman Officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com
Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818 Services will be held 12/14/19 Arrangements by Hightowers Memorial
To send flowers to the family of Christopher "Chris" Ballas, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.