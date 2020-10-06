Christopher G Garrett

Conyers, GA Christopher Garrett 61, of Conyers GA passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. Chris was surrounded by his loving family when he joined our Lord Jesus, where he was met by many past family and friends. He was born in Greenville, Ohio on September 24, 1958 and was one of six children born to the late Roger and Mavis (Pratt) Garrett. Christopher was a very successful Financial Services regional manager representing both CLA USA & Eagle Financial Services proudly for many years. Christopher was one of a kind. He was a passionate and driven team leader to those he served, and was loved, and admired by many. He strove to always lead by example, and mentor to help others. His gifted speaking abilities, charisma, positive mental attitude and smile could light up a room! Chris had a genuine selfless compassion toward helping others; making many positive impacts each and every day he lived. He loved spending time with his wife and family and working on their property with his wife Angela, of 30 years. His hobbies included; coaching and mentoring his sons, sports, muscle cars, corvettes, breeding working line German shepherds, rescuing horses, antiquing, and was an avid collector. Chris shared a deep love and compassion for animals, and will be greatly missed by his many fur babies. His legacy continues through the continued work, deep love and faith of his family, friends and co-workers. Chris believed in always "making it count", make your mark upon this earth, with the talents God has blessed you with, and always strive to make your impact. His final selfless act toward "making it count" was to Donate Life! Chris paid it forward helping countless others live on though the life-link organ donation program. He was our hero in life, but through his generosity his legacy lives on a hero for many! Godspeed our champion, go claim your wings, you have earned them proudly! You will be forever missed, and always remembered, and loved. Chris is survived by his wife Angela (Miller) Garrett, sons and daughters in law, Joshua and Whitney Garrett, Tyler and Casey Garrett, grandchildren Jordyn and Brenna, siblings Cheryl (Ed) Baker, Colin (Cindy) Garrett, David (DeAnn) Garrett, sisters in law Becky Garrett (Ress), Shirley Garrett, numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Bryan C. Garrett, grandson Walker A. Garrett, brothers Steve and Tony Garrett. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:30pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral Home 11405 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. This service will be livestreamed through the link below. https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160202939879978

