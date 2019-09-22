Conyers
Christopher Moon
Christopher Jay Moon, age 44 of Conyers, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Debbie Moon; father and step-mother, John and Julia Moon; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Karla Moon; sister, Vivian Moon; grandmother, Mary Saffles; aunts and uncle, Billy and Vicki Cagle, Peggy Moon, and several cousins. Mr. Moon graduated from Heritage High School. One of his most rewarding jobs was being a firefighter for Henry County. Christopher was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed life. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Minister Webby Oglesby officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation to the charity of their choice in memory of Christopher. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
