Suwanee, GA Chuck Stoudt, 77, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Friday March 26, 2021 at home with family.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Lynn Stoudt, his mother Vivian Grimes, brother Kevin Grimes, children Steve (Emie) Stoudt, Scott (Sue) Stoudt, Candice (Michael) Krogh, Tori Stoudt and grandchildren Amelia, Jason, Shelby and Scotty.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father Donald Stoudt, brother Jerry Stoudt and stepdad Wilbur Grimes.
Chuck was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on April 12, 1943. He had a passion for flying and earned his fixed wing license prior to enlisting in the Army where he served in Vietnam in 1966-67 as a helicopter pilot. While there, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for rescuing troops under heavy fire. After leaving the Army, he continued a career in aviation spanning from helicopter flying on oil rigs in the Gulf, crop-dusting, flight instruction, just-in-time manufacturing delivery, charter and private jet flights.
He enjoyed spending time on the golf course, driving his Corvette, sharing flying stories, and connecting with old friends. He was also quite proud of his role in a Car Shield commercial. He participated in veteran's and aviation organizations including Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Experimental Aircraft Association, Civil Air Patrol, Silver Wings and American Legion. He recently served as the president of the GA chapter of VHPA.
Arrangements are being made for a military honor service at Arlington National cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to PanCan.org or any veteran support organization that you may choose.
