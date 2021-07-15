Conyers, GA Claude 'Weyman' Rutledge, age 89 of Conyers, died Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Pearl Rutledge; parents, Claude Frank and Azilee Rutledge; brothers, Paul Rutledge, Gary Rutledge; and sisters, Annette Robinson, Betty Jewel Thompson. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Arnold and Paula Rutledge, Martin and Angie Rutledge, Claude Rutledge; brothers and sister-in-law, Tommy and Ethelene Rutledge, Stewart Rutledge; sisters, Ruby Ray, Jeanette McAfee; grandchildren, Jason and Crystal Rutledge, Nicholas and Kim Rutledge, Kayla Rutledge, Carmen and Travis Goode; great-grandchildren, Landon Rutledge, Chloe Rutledge, Triston Rutledge, Sarah Evans; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Mr. Rutledge retired from Green Brothers Nursery. He enjoyed gardening, specializing in tomatoes, and was known as the Gardening Man. He was a member of Milstead Baptist Church and served as a deacon since the 60's. Weyman was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Funeral Services were held Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Milstead Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Craver officiating; interment followed at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers accepted but those desiring may make contributions to Milstead Baptist Church, 1613 Main Street NE, Conyers, GA 30012. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
