Claude Weyman Rutledge

Conyers, GA Claude 'Weyman' Rutledge, age 89 of Conyers, died Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Pearl Rutledge; parents, Claude Frank and Azilee Rutledge; brothers, Paul Rutledge, Gary Rutledge; and sisters, Annette Robinson, Betty Jewel Thompson. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Arnold and Paula Rutledge, Martin and Angie Rutledge, Claude Rutledge; brothers and sister-in-law, Tommy and Ethelene Rutledge, Stewart Rutledge; sisters, Ruby Ray, Jeanette McAfee; grandchildren, Jason and Crystal Rutledge, Nicholas and Kim Rutledge, Kayla Rutledge, Carmen and Travis Goode; great-grandchildren, Landon Rutledge, Chloe Rutledge, Triston Rutledge, Sarah Evans; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Mr. Rutledge retired from Green Brothers Nursery. He enjoyed gardening, specializing in tomatoes, and was known as the Gardening Man. He was a member of Milstead Baptist Church and served as a deacon since the 60's. Weyman was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Funeral Services were held Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Milstead Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Craver officiating; interment followed at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers accepted but those desiring may make contributions to Milstead Baptist Church, 1613 Main Street NE, Conyers, GA 30012. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Claude Rutledge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos