Covington, GA Cleo Fuller of Covington, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the age of 87. Mrs. Cleo loved attending services at East Newton Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping people at the library and going out on Sunday nights with the ladies from church. Mrs. Fuller loved her son and caregiver dearly and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, George Broadnax Fuller; parents, Elisha Travis and Annie Cleo Allen; sister, Mabel Bone; and brother, Rev. Bob Allen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Allen Fuller; niece, Judi Oliver and husband, Tom; Nephews, John Allen, Jr., and wife, Jennifer, Jim Allen and wife, Sharon, Joel Bone and wife, Cindy, Clayton Bone and wife, Karen; as well as her caregiver, Juanita Glover.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Fuller was held Sunday, January 24, 2021, 3:00 P.M. at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Danny Sorrells officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.