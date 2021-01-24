Clifton Clif Blankley,

Conyers, GA Clifton Tayleure Blankley, Jr., age 74, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.
Mr. Blankley was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on January 13, 1947, to the late Clifton and Josephine Blankley. Mr. Blankley was residing in Conyers with his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Jerry Zimmer, and granddaughter, Madelyn Gray Zimmer. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Alasia Blankley; son, Skip Blankley and Hilary Whitman; former wife and lifelong partner, Lorraine Blankley. Mr. Blankley was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired as Vice President of Curb Specialists in Conyers.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Conyers, GA. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216 is in charge of the arrangements.
