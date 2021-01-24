Clifton Clif Blankley,

Conyers, GA Clifton Tayleure Blankley, Jr., age 74, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.

Mr. Blankley was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on January 13, 1947, to the late Clifton and Josephine Blankley. Mr. Blankley was residing in Conyers with his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Jerry Zimmer, and granddaughter, Madelyn Gray Zimmer. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Alasia Blankley; son, Skip Blankley and Hilary Whitman; former wife and lifelong partner, Lorraine Blankley. Mr. Blankley was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired as Vice President of Curb Specialists in Conyers.

Recommended for you

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Conyers, GA. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216 is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.