Newnan, GA Cratus O'Dean Leonard, Jr., age 94 of Conyers, GA, Newton Co., died Friday, November 13, 2020 in Newnan, GA.

Born to Cratus O'Dean Leonard Sr., and Stella Carson Leonard in Spencer, NC. Mr. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Inez Allison Leonard, son Michael B. Leonard, brother Jack Leonard and granddaughter Allison Paige Rountree.

Surviving are his brother Howard Leonard of Greenville, SC., granddaughter Lori Leonard Murphy of Newnan, GA., and great granddaughter Cynthia Rountree of St. Augustine, FL.

Mr. Leonard was a proud WWII Veteran. He was also active for many years with Yaarab Shrine Temple and Conyers Shrine Club. Mr. Leonard was also regularly active in his Methodist Church, being a member at Lovejoy United Methodist Church in Covington, GA., for over 40 years.

Due to Covid and social distancing requirements we plan to have a memorial after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers donations can me made to Lovejoy United Methodist Church, 12835 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014.

