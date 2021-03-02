Covington, GA Cynthia "Cindy" Mae Bryan, 82, of Covington, GA, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Piedmont Newton Hospital. She was born in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Robert Waldo and Edith (Neal) Horn. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her husband James "Ray" Bryan. She enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves baseball, cooking, shopping, reading and spending time at the beach with her husband. In earlier days, she also loved spending time with her grandchildren, and of course celebrating Christmas with Santa Ray. For her professional career, she diligently worked most of her life as a registered dietitian. Always the animal lover, Cindy cared for dozens of pets during her lifetime. Utilizing the G.I. Bill, she attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN, and graduated with a Home Economics degree, then she proudly served in the U.S. Army during the early part of the Vietnam War as a dietitian, including serving at Walter Reed Hospital where she had the opportunity to attend to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. During her service she reached the rank of Captain. Her survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Laney Bryan of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Ansley Bryan, Mary Grace Bryan, Delaney Bryan, and Davis Cahillane; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Marion Lee of St. Petersburg, FL; niece Amy Lee and her husband Robert McCurdy of St. Petersburg, FL; great niece and great nephew, Kendall and Trevor McCurdy. Cindy is also survived by stepchildren, Beth Knight, Donna Oliver and Jerry Bryan; step grandchildren, Melissa, Chere', Mike, Jessica, Dottie and Jerry; and finally, six step great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until 2:00 pm. A Private Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Newton County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed through the link below https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1614722705103630
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.