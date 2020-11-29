Conyers, GA Cynthia Joyce Buckner of Conyers, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 63. Mrs. Buckner was an avid gardener and took pride in her flower gardens. She enjoyed working in her yard, feeding the hummingbirds and squirrels, and traveling in her motorhome - especially to Disney. With her selfless and giving nature, she attended mission trips to Kenya, and started a food pantry in Africa, known as ShoSho's Food Pantry. In addition, Mrs. Buckner was a patient service provider for the ALS Association which led to her passion with in-home care and took great pleasure in caring for her patients. She was devoted to her family and adored the time spent with them. Mrs. Buckner will be remembered as a loving, kind, and compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Elroy and Carolyn Joyce Hadden; sister, Rhonda Lori Hadden; infant baby brother; and adopted grandchild, Zachery Watkins.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 45 years, John Buckner; sister, Tina Hadden; children and their spouses, Johnathan and Christi Buckner, Lori and Jeff Hopkins, Mark Elroy Buckner, Cristin and Shaun Cashwell, Michael and Nicole Buckner; adopted children and their spouses, Lane and Tara Morrow, Michael and Kimmy Watkins; grandchildren, Grayson "Cletus", Taylor Ann "Clarabelle", Haley "Abigail", Coy "Clem", Ashlyn "Daisy Mae", Brettly "Clyde", Lauren "Fannie Bell", Luke "Claude"; adopted grandchildren, Savannah, Emmalee, Lila "Flossy Mae", Levi "Clarence".

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Buckner will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 3:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Ryan Wyatt officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, prior to her service from 1:30 - 2:30 P.M. To make sure that the family has enough seating, they encourage that you bring your own chair for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ShoSho's Pantry through Rockbridge Ministries https://www.rockbridgeministries.org/get-inlvolved/give-3

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.