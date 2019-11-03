Stockbridge
D.L. "Stretch" Brandenburg
Stretch Brandenburg, age 66 of Rockdale County, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Brandenburg, Sr. He is survived by the love of his life, Beth Rose; daughters, Jenna Brandenburg, Abigail Brandenburg; mother, Charlotte Brandenburg; sisters, JoAnn, Nancy, Mary; brother, Rick Barrett; brother-in-law, Gary; niece, Callie, and countless loved ones and students. Mr. B was a teacher of automotive and restoration at Rockdale Career Academy. Memorial Service were held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with lifelong best friend, David Williams, officiating. Family did receive friends after the service for a light meal and visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockdale Career Academy Automotive Program, 1064 Culpepper Drive SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
