Dan Lawrence Danny Hill

St. Simons Island, GA Dan Lawrence Hill passed away on January 26, 2022 surrounded by his family. Danny was born in 1950 and raised in Conyers, Georgia. He was a graduate of Rockdale County High School, attended the United States Naval Academy, and was a graduate of The Georgia Institute of Technology. He served on the Conyers City Council and President of the Conyers/Rockdale Chamber of Commerce. Danny was President and Owner of Still Lumber Company until 2016 when he retired. Danny was an avid sports fan and loved attending Georgia Tech football and basketball games. Danny was lovingly known as "Papa" to his grandchildren and the many children he got to know at Eastminster School, where his wife, Terri, taught school for 11 years. Following retirement, he and Terri moved to St Simons Island where he enjoyed the beach, golf, and hosting his family and friends on vacation. Danny and Terri were members of Haven Fellowship Church while residing in Conyers, and have in recent years attended St. Simons United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Terri, brother Casey (m. Kim), Children Jason and Andrea Hill, Lem and Jill Hill, and Jessica Nix, Grandchildren Graham and Ashley Hill, Joseph and Presley Hill, William Maddox and Danny Nix, Great Granddaughter Jane Maddox, as well as many life-long friends. Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Conyers on Wednesday, February 2. The family will receive friends and family from 11:00 until 1:00, followed by the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Day Rehab.
Tags
