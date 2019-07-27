CONYERS
Daniel Kelty
Daniel Francis Kelty, 80, of Conyers passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Quincy, Illinois on October 2, 1938 and preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Kelty, 4 siblings, his first wife, Lurline Kelty and step daughter, Deborah Cole.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Kelty, sister, Berea Coleman of Ind., children Pamela Adair (John) of N.M. Debbie Kelty, Jennifer Pegram (Trey), Matthew Kelty, all of Tenn., Melissa Watson (Tom) of TX , stepson David Cole (Lisa) of Covington and granddaughter, Kathryn Cox of S.C., whom he and his wife raised. Also 10 wonderful grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud.
Dan retired from Dell computer in 2002 and has also worked as a substitute teacher and X-ray Tech. He loved his family and was active in Boy Scouts, volunteered in church and school activities and entertained children as Santa for many years.
He was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to CFUMC, Cancer Society or an Animal Rescue Society of your choice. Condolences may be submitted to www.creamationservicesofatlanta.com
Daniel Francis Kelty, 80, of Conyers passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Quincy, Illinois on October 2, 1938 and preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Kelty, 4 siblings, his first wife, Lurline Kelty and step daughter, Deborah Cole.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Kelty, sister, Berea Coleman of Ind., children Pamela Adair (John) of N.M. Debbie Kelty, Jennifer Pegram (Trey), Matthew Kelty, all of Tenn., Melissa Watson (Tom) of TX , stepson David Cole (Lisa) of Covington and granddaughter, Kathryn Cox of S.C., whom he and his wife raised. Also 10 wonderful grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud.
Dan retired from Dell computer in 2002 and has also worked as a substitute teacher and X-ray Tech. He loved his family and was active in Boy Scouts, volunteered in church and school activities and entertained children as Santa for many years.
He was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to CFUMC, Cancer Society or an Animal Rescue Society of your choice. Condolences may be submitted to www.creamationservicesofatlanta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.