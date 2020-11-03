Newborn, GA Mrs. Daphne Whitby, age 74, of Newborn passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born April 29, 1946 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina to William and Mabel Seward who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Whitby grew up in Roanoke Rapids and attended Hardbarger Business College. She was an insurance agent with AIG in Greensboro, Georgia. Mrs. Whitby enjoyed snorkeling in Key West, Florida, camping, cooking, and fishing. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Mrs. Whitby is survived by her husband Danny Whitby, her children Travis Whitby (Brandy) of Newborn, Shane Whitby (Candace) of Hartwell, and Shannon Whitby of Newborn. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other family and close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Whitby will be held at 11 o'clock Friday, November 6, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Friday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.

