Conyers, GA Peck - Dave L. Peck age 85 of Conyers, GA passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD with a graveside following at Smithsburg Cemetery. Mr. Peck retired from AT&T after 35 years of service and he was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Emerson & Ruth Beatrice Robinson Peck; brother, William R. Peck; sister, Linda G. Peck. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine R. Peck, Conyers, GA; children, Rodney & Rita Peck, Federalsburg, MD; Linda & Robert Monn, Dacula, GA; Terri & Scott Poffenberger, Dacula, GA; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/ Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
GRAPHIC ARTIST needed in Newton County. Should have exper…
$7,500
2005 HONDA CIVIC Excellent condition/mpg. New paint/manua…
-
MartySellers said:I met Patsy about 21 years ago. She called me and introduced herself and expressed her concern regarding the wellbeing of two children related…
-
Zachary Zaretsky said:
It looks like my great grandfather had made a huge impact. Thank you for sharing this interview online. [thumbup]
Latest News
- President Biden decries Texas Rangers' full-stadium plan, strongly supports effort to move MLB All-Star Game from Georgia
- Reports: Mets, Francisco Lindor agree to 10-year, $341M deal
- Multiple victims found at the scene of a deadly shooting in Orange, California, police say
- Manufacturing moonshot: How Pfizer makes its millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses
- On the Climate Front: Tensions Where Green Jobs Meet Blue Collars
Most Popular
Articles
- Paid parental leave bill clears Georgia General Assembly
- Mom's Meals opens fulfillment center in Conyers
- Suspect detained in hit-and-run that took the life of a 10-year-old boy
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Georgia election bill signing draws federal lawsuit, lawmaker arrest
- Nancy Schulz reflects on years of public service and new role of grandmother
- Suzie’s Sloppy Joes: A handheld favorite fit for a crowd
- County's performance during pandemic focus of 2021 Rockdale State of the County address
- Rockdale County Animal Services debuts new website
- Newton County Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in Spring Lakes Terrace drive-by shooting
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you support Georgia's new election law, the Election Integrity Act of 2021?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.