Conyers, GA Peck - Dave L. Peck age 85 of Conyers, GA passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD with a graveside following at Smithsburg Cemetery. Mr. Peck retired from AT&T after 35 years of service and he was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Emerson & Ruth Beatrice Robinson Peck; brother, William R. Peck; sister, Linda G. Peck. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine R. Peck, Conyers, GA; children, Rodney & Rita Peck, Federalsburg, MD; Linda & Robert Monn, Dacula, GA; Terri & Scott Poffenberger, Dacula, GA; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/ Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

