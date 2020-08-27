Jackson, GA On August 26, 2020, David Montgomery Melton entered into his heavenly home at the young age of 56. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Ashley Melton; grandchildren, Lyla, Maci and Alyssa 'JoJo' Melton; mother and husband, Judy and Mike Lurey; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Frank Galvan; nephew, Christopher Galvan. Anyone who knew David, knew he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed the thrill of the hunt and wanted to share his vast knowledge with anyone who would listen. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters. David looked forward to spending more time with them since his recent retirement from Ford Motor Company this past January. He loved the Lord and wanted to share his love with everyone. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 29, at 4:00 p.m., at New Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Dr. Randy Reese and Jeremy Melton will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at the church. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA. 770-483-7216.
Breaking News
-
ConcernedResident said:How is he able to make these decisions if he doesn't have the authority to do so without appropriate steps being taken and approval? If this i…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Newton schools announces plan for return to classroom
- Newton County community leader Sam Ramsey has died
- Virtual learning contract questioned by Rockdale County commissioners
- Conyers man one of four convicted in cocaine trafficking network
- Former Covington Mayor Ramsey leaves legacy of faith and service
- Suspect who robbed three banks, including one in Conyers, after release from prison, sentenced to 20 more years
- Technical glitches hamper first day of school in Rockdale
- Conyers man in custody after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat
- Officer files hostile work environment complaint against Porterdale Chief Jason Cripps
- Monroe man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of Oxford man
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.