Billy Harold Davis, age 84 of Conyers, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Thomas Davis; mother, Nannie Davis; father, Sam Davis; and brothers, Wayne and Travis Davis. He is survived by his sons, Stan Davis and wife, Jennie of Loganville and Britt Davis and wife, Terri of Mansfield. Billy had four grandchildren, Brittoni Garner and husband, Bailey of Buford, Jessi O'Toole and husband, Matt of Grayson, Cale Davis and wife, Alexa of Macon, and Luke Davis of Loganville. He had three great-grandchildren, Grant, Wyatt, and Barrett. Billy was a life-long member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years and served in various leadership positions. He was retired from Bethlehem Steel Corporation and later operated the Covington branch of ABC Awards. He will be remembered as a caring, soft spoken, loving husband and father who always sought the good in people. Billy was a voracious reader who studied US and World History and loved college football. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Philadelphia UMC Cemetery; family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Philadelphia Methodist Church, 2194 W. Hightower Trail, Conyers, GA 30012, in memory of Billy Davis. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. , GA
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Draw and Upload your Favorite Troll by July 20th for a chance to win a Troll World Tour Prize Pack. You can also mail your Troll drawing to: TROLLSROCKDALE C/O GDP P.O. Box 603, Lawrenceville GA 30046. Contest Rules: Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. • Void where prohibited and rest…
Latest News
- Yale University to open campus without sophomores in fall and without freshmen in spring
- Death of Judge Horace Johnson leaves void in community
- 'Beavis and Butt-Head' gets an upgrade with two new seasons by Mike Judge
- Hotel employee calls police on Black family using the pool as guests
- Governor Brian Kemp, health experts urge mask wearing in Georgia
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale County Sheriff's Deputy Steven A. Minor passes away
- Rockdale deputy passes away 5 days after posting that he tested positive for COVID-19
- Calls for removal of Confederate statues arise in Rockdale and Newton counties
- Covington couple suffers burns in house fire
- UPDATE: Rockdale County to furlough 22 staff members due to impact of COVID-19
- An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool
- Rep. Dickerson announces passage of Senate Bill 508 creating new State Court judgeship in Rockdale
- Demonstration calling for removal of Confederate statue set for Thursday in Rockdale
- Rockdale Board of Education approves revised school calendar
- Nesbitt makes 'executive decision' to move Confederate statue from courthouse grounds Tuesday night
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.