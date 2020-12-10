Deborah Ann Jones Debbie McCalvin

Conyers, GA Deborah Ann (Jones) McCalvin, 65, of Conyers, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. She was born in Atlanta, GA to Ned and Geraldine (Ingram) Jones. Debbie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to go to the lake, fish, and travel with her family. Debbie enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a confidant and friend to anyone in need. She was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church and loved her relationship with her Lord, Jesus Christ. There was no task too big for Debbie. She was a hard worker, but humble and kind. She was a dedicated co-owner of Conyers Fence Company. Debbie is survived by her husband of 30 years: Sam McCalvin; children: Samantha Moon (John), Drake McCalvin (Hali); granddaughter: Maci; sister: Gerry Melson (Jerry); brothers: Ned 'Eddie' Jones & Terry Jones (Cindy); nieces: Jessie Melson & Jamie Hoskins (Seddrick); nephews: Joe McCalvin (Kenneth), Josh Melson (Ali), Matt McCalvin, Brian Jones (Jill) & Matt Jones (Erika); multiple great nieces, great nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Geraldine Jones, father Ned Jones and sister in law Reva Jones. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. This service will be livestreamed through the link below
https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160771786189966
