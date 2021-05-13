Conyers, GA Debra Goss Pollard passed away May 13, 2021. She was born in Covington, GA to Roy and Ella Ruth Goss, the most loving parents anyone could have. Debra met Richard, her only love, at Newton County Comprehensive High School. They married September 2nd, 1978. Debra worked with Rockdale County Public Schools for 19 years. In addition to many other roles, she was School Secretary at Peek's Chapel Elementary School and General Ray Davis Middle School. Debra was a talented seamstress. She sewed many costumes for the drama departments at Heritage High School in Conyers and Woodland High School in Locust Grove. At the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Debra sewed over 600 masks for her family, friends, and even those she didn't know. Each day, she individually packaged masks, putting them on her front porch so anyone that needed them could drop by and pick them up. Debra's quilts were unmatched in beauty. She sewed each intricate piece of the quilt top, making designs more beautiful than can be imagined. She then hand quilted each one, with each stitch sewed with love. Debra gifted quilts to many family and friends, but possibly most cherished are those she made for her nieces and nephews. Debra also was gifted with the skill of cake decorating. She made many gorgeous birthday, wedding, and anniversary cakes. She was Wilton Certified and taught cake decorating. Debra loved her family, making each one feel as though they were "her favorite". In addition to Richard, left behind to cherish her memories are her daughters, Jessica Digh and Carolyn Reynolds; her siblings, Kay Farley, Fay Cofer, Sandra Bishop, Sidney Goss, Joyce Hortman, Perry Goss, Irene Ivey, and Betty Evans; many loving grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. Debra's beaming smile was contagious. If you were her FaceBook friend, you looked to her many posts to brighten your day and to give you a laugh. Because we were loved by Debra, our lives were changed for the good. A graveside service for Debra was held at 2:00pm Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6752 Hwy 212, in Covington with Pastor Ronnie Compton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Project ReNeWal for Domestic Violence. Debra loved and supported this organization many years. Donations in her memory would be a wonderful tribute honoring her. Donations can be made online at http://www.projectrenewalgeorgia.com, or you can send a check payable to Project ReNeWal c/o Sandra Bishop at 200 Robin Rd, Covington, GA 30016. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
