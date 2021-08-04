Conyers, GA Debra Michelle Cochran Thompson, 59 years of age, went to her eternal rest on July 31, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Gaye Cochran, her brother Ronnie Cochran, and sister Connie Cochran Hill. She is survived by her children, Anna Behringer and husband Joe, Jeremy Tyler Thompson, and Samuel Marks Thompson, her granddaughters, Brooklyn, Nicole, and Alyssa, and her siblings Georgia Webb, George Cochran Jr, David Cochran, and Barbara Gomes, and many nieces and nephews.
Debra was born on January 14, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio. She attended Rockdale High School and was a lifelong resident of the Conyers and Covington area. Debra was greatly loved by those who knew her. She was a loving mother and grandmother who often bragged on her children and grandchildren. Debra had a large and loving heart, loved music, and never lost touch with the people she loved. She was generous of spirit and always put others' needs before her own, often at her own expense. She leaves behind many wonderful memories of good times with her. She will be deeply missed and held in our hearts with great love.
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.