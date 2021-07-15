Norcross, GA Deeann Traer, 61, of Norcross, GA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2021. Deeann loved adventure, being in the mountains, and spending time with her friends. Deeann was an avid Elton John and Stevie Nicks fan. She saw them many times in concert and held them close to her heart.
Deeann is survived by her mother, Marcia Kunkel; step-father, Donald Kunkel; brother, Chris Kunkel; sister, Catherine McMillan; aunt, Carol Lineberry; cousin, Dale Lineberry; and nieces, Keira, Ceres, and Kendall. She is preceded in death by her father, Jon Traer; and her brother, Wayne Traer.
Deeann will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
"Can I sail through the changing ocean tides, can I handle the seasons of my life?"
Online condolence may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
