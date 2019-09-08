Conyers
Dempsey Bryan
Dempsey Matthew Bryan, age 80 of Conyers, died Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Becky' Bryan; parents, James and Vercie Bryan, and daughter, Jill Villalpando, brothers, Douglas Bryan and Demris Bryan. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Robyn Bryan; grandson, Cody Villalpando; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Ruby Bryan, Donald and Mable Bryan, Denton and Clara Mae Bryan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Delores and Lynn Holcombe,Jean and Jim Bradley, Deborah and Ronnie Kiser; several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Water Oak Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Cook officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
